Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused a tragic house fire that resulted in the death of an elderly resident.

The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house at the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.

It’s unclear at this time how 66-year-old Daniel Pachuca died but both his widow and daughter are in need of help.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to collect funds that will help cover the funeral expenses.

The Red Cross is also in the process of helping the family.

