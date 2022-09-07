Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day is now in the rearview mirror and the Laredo Police Department has new DWI numbers to share after the holiday.

From August 19 to September 5, a group of officers dedicated themselves to looking out for impaired drivers. Officials with the department said eight people were arrested for driving under the influence. There were 475 traffic stops and 656 citations.

They said thankfully there were no fatal accidents linked to drunk driving. Investigator Joe Baeza with the department said, ”The numbers for the year aren’t that different from the year before. They are lower but not by much. Around this time, we had 300 DWI arrests for the year, from January 1 to August 29, and now this year, we have 276. It’s a difference of 14, but again it’s not good enough.”

Laredo police want to remind the community they can take preventative measures before getting behind the wheel drunk. They could designate a driver, use a ride-share app or even call a taxi.

