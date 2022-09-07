Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day

Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day is now in the rearview mirror and the Laredo Police Department has new DWI numbers to share after the holiday.

From August 19 to September 5, a group of officers dedicated themselves to looking out for impaired drivers. Officials with the department said eight people were arrested for driving under the influence. There were 475 traffic stops and 656 citations.

They said thankfully there were no fatal accidents linked to drunk driving. Investigator Joe Baeza with the department said, ”The numbers for the year aren’t that different from the year before. They are lower but not by much. Around this time, we had 300 DWI arrests for the year, from January 1 to August 29, and now this year, we have 276. It’s a difference of 14, but again it’s not good enough.”

Laredo police want to remind the community they can take preventative measures before getting behind the wheel drunk. They could designate a driver, use a ride-share app or even call a taxi.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Emergency officials keeping an eye on river
Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

Latest News

City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion
Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion
Fire officials investigating deadly house fire in south Laredo
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo