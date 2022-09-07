New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available this week across the country and the Laredo Health Department is on standby to receive them.

It’s the first new formula since the shots came out in 2020. So, experts say it offers better protection against current forms of the virus. Health officials say COVID boosters are likely to become annual starting this fall. They say people can get them the same day as their flu shots.

The CDC recommends a new booster that’s available starting this week. It’s a combination of the old vaccine recipe and new protection against current omicron versions. People 12 and older can get the Pfizer version. The Moderna one is for people 18 and up.

The immunization supervisor at the city’s health department, Maria Paredes, said, ”It’s highly recommended. As soon as we have it available, we are going to announce it to the public so everybody can come. No appointment is necessary. It’s just on a walk-in basis from Monday through Friday. And yes, I highly recommend everybody to get it to be ready for the fall season.”

The annual booster plan could change if a new variant causes a major surge. And, some people at higher risk might need more than one shot a year.

People eligible for the new vaccine can get either kind if it’s been at least two months since their last booster. The CDC says most kids ages 5 to 12 should stick to the former vaccine series for now.

