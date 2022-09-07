Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Pets of the Week: Alondra and Paloma

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this weeks’ edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to not one but two canines who are both looking for forever homes.

Alondra and Paloma are a dynamic duo who go together like spaghetti and meatballs so you can’t have one without the other!

Both dogs are already full grown, and trained, so you don’t have to worry about them urinating inside the house.

If you would like to take both dogs home, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

They are located at 2500 Gonzalez St, Laredo, TX 78040.

