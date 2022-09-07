School security remains a top priority in Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School security remains to be a high priority for parents here in the state of Texas, especially after the massacre in Uvalde a few months ago, and it’s no different here in Laredo.

Law enforcement agencies have been conducting safety and preparedness drills throughout the summer so they can be ready for a multitude of emergency situations.

Texas State Representative Richard Pena Raymond spoke about these efforts. He said a lot has already been accomplished, but more can still be done. ”We hope it’s as safe as it can be, but I think we can always do more. I think that, unfortunately, we’ve had too many incidents happen across the state, across this country, that we have to keep trying to figure out what are the soft spots, what are the ways that someone who might want to do something bad would try to do that,” said Pena Raymond.

He goes on to say, “We have so many school campuses in Laredo. We need to make sure that in each one is as safe as possible since some of them are different.”

Pena Raymond also said that he had recently met with officials from both local school districts in working to make safety improvements for students and staff on campus.

