Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

School security remains a top priority in Texas

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School security remains to be a high priority for parents here in the state of Texas, especially after the massacre in Uvalde a few months ago, and it’s no different here in Laredo.

Law enforcement agencies have been conducting safety and preparedness drills throughout the summer so they can be ready for a multitude of emergency situations.

Texas State Representative Richard Pena Raymond spoke about these efforts. He said a lot has already been accomplished, but more can still be done. ”We hope it’s as safe as it can be, but I think we can always do more. I think that, unfortunately, we’ve had too many incidents happen across the state, across this country, that we have to keep trying to figure out what are the soft spots, what are the ways that someone who might want to do something bad would try to do that,” said Pena Raymond.

He goes on to say, “We have so many school campuses in Laredo. We need to make sure that in each one is as safe as possible since some of them are different.”

Pena Raymond also said that he had recently met with officials from both local school districts in working to make safety improvements for students and staff on campus.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Emergency officials keeping an eye on river
Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier, 90′s During Next 7 Days
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
Encinal Police face daily challenges due to lack of manpower
Webb County Elections Office reminds disability community about additional services
Webb County Elections Office reminds disability community about additional services