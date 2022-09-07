Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Other details were not immediately available.

Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
Man dies in south Laredo house fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000