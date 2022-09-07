Sunnier, 90′s During Next 7 Days

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance over eastern Texas will slowly move further east during the next several days. This will allow for drier air to arrive aloft, above a shallower layer of gulf air. The drier air will allow for sunnier skies with temperatures close to average for early/mid September. There are no signs yet of a first cool dry Canadian airmass of the season...

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

