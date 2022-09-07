Shop Local
Texas DPS suspends two officers amid Uvalde investigation

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two law enforcement officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into the department’s response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The officers are among five who were referred to the state inspector general for investigation into their actions during the school shooting.

The law enforcement response has been heavily criticized because officers waited more than an hour to overtake the shooter.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Director has called the law enforcement response to the attack an ‘abject failure.’

The department did not identify the officers that were suspended.

Nineteen children and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire at the school in May.

