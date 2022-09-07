Tiny home project to provide big help in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members entered into a donation agreement and accepted eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.

Pastor Jimmy Robles of Last Chance Ministries from San Antonio got the idea of helping homeless vets after his daughter Victoria died in a car accident back in 2016.

Victoria was a very avid community member who gave back to the homeless community, so her dad Jimmy decided to honor her legacy by continuing to give back to others.

Funding for the tiny homes came from others who suffered a loss.

“It was donations by other people that lost children like me, so on the houses when you see them come in it will say like Michael or Javier and the address is the day, they lost their lives or the day they were born”, said Pastor Robles.

Pastor Robles plans to name this project after his daughter and says the houses will come complete with pull-out sofa, TV, kitchen, and bathroom.

The project is expected to be on city property on Lafayette Street.

If you would like to get involved in the cause you can call, 210-227-4451.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.