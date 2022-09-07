Webb County Elections Office reminds disability community about additional services

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting is just a few weeks away and many are getting ready to head to the polls.

The Webb County Elections Office has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming election season.

From preparing their booths for voters and helping those in the disability community.

The office says they are just a phone call away to help those in need.

With weeks away from Early Voting, Jose Luis Castillo from the election’s office says they can provide several services to the disability community.

Castillo says they provide drive-through voting, in-person voting and even mail-in-ballots.

Castillo says people have until Oct. 11 to register to vote.

For those who wish to vote by mail, they should receive their ballot at the end of the month.

Coming up in our later newscasts we hear from the disability community about their voting experiences and what they would like to see in the upcoming general election.

If you have any questions call: 956-523-4050.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.