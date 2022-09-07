Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Webb County Elections Office reminds disability community about additional services

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting is just a few weeks away and many are getting ready to head to the polls.

The Webb County Elections Office has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming election season.

From preparing their booths for voters and helping those in the disability community.

The office says they are just a phone call away to help those in need.

With weeks away from Early Voting, Jose Luis Castillo from the election’s office says they can provide several services to the disability community.

Castillo says they provide drive-through voting, in-person voting and even mail-in-ballots.

Castillo says people have until Oct. 11 to register to vote.

For those who wish to vote by mail, they should receive their ballot at the end of the month.

Coming up in our later newscasts we hear from the disability community about their voting experiences and what they would like to see in the upcoming general election.

If you have any questions call: 956-523-4050.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Emergency officials keeping an eye on river
Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

Latest News

City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion
Congressman Cuellar announces I-35 checkpoint expansion
Fire officials investigating deadly house fire in south Laredo
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day