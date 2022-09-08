Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

7th annual golf tournament 'fore' students

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An event that helps students get to college is back. All you need to do is head out ‘to the green.’ UISD and Powell Watson Motors Auto Group will hold its annual Golf for Scholars Tournament. First, second, and third-place trophies will be awarded to the top teams.

In the last few years, the event has raised thousands of dollars. All the proceeds will go towards scholarships for college-bound students from all four UISD high schools. Bobby Cruz with UISD said, “our goal is to give $1,000 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors. Over the past seven to eight years, we’ve been able to raise close to half a million dollars a year. So we’re very proud of that.”

The event is taking place Saturday, October 29 at the Max Mandel Golf Course. Tee-off is at 8 a.m. If you would like to sign up and join, you can call (956) 473-7100.

