Eighth Grader of the Month

Blessed Sacrament school celebrates Grandparents’ Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - National Grandparents’ Day is on Sunday, September 11, but students at the Blessed Sacrament campus got ahead on the celebration.

It began with a mass, then breakfast was served for grandparents and students to enjoy. The day was topped off with gifts for the grandparents which were made by the students.

School officials say the day is used to reinforce the importance of family. Ethan Villarreal, a student at the campus, said, “with my grandparents, I have done many activities. I’ve gone fishing with my grandpa. I’ve gone to church with my grandma. My grandma loves ice cream, so we go to every ice cream place that there is.“

Manuel Elias Menchaca, also a student at the campus, said, “Usually, I will go to the ranch with my grandpa. I would usually help him feed the animals.”

Grandparents’ Day is celebrated the first Sunday after Labor Day.

