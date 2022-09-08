Dr. Tyler King runs for Laredo city council District 6 seat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family resident physician here in Laredo has officially announced his candidacy for city council District 6.

Dr. Tyler King is originally from Memphis and has a Political Science degree from the University of Tennessee. He was a Teach for America corps member in the Rio Grande valley. After medical school, he was recruited to Laredo to help fill the physician shortage.

According to King’s political campaign, he and his family have become disappointed with the direction and vision of city leadership, especially during the water situation in February of 2022. ”Sometimes there’s an arrogance at City Hall where they think we owe them something but the fact is they work for us. People think District 6, north Laredo, has everything, but not all of us are members of the country club, not all of us have access to a pool, and not all of us have access to outdoor or indoor-covered spaces. It’s hot. So we have to improve our quality of life here in Laredo,” said King.

He went on to say, “We have to fix the traffic issues. We have extremely dangerous roads without traffic calming measures. Those are some of the other issues I’m working on but when it boils down to it: clean air and water, honest government, and a better quality of life.”

King plans to stay in Laredo permanently as a primary care physician. He is also a commissioned officer and captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

