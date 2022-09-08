Shop Local
Laredo College offers computer technology open house

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are interested in learning about computer science, Laredo College is giving you the opportunity to do so.

The college will offer a free computer science session that people of all ages are welcome to attend. LC instructor Robert Moore says the event will help those who want to step inside the computer science field.

The open house will take place on Friday, September 9 at the D.D. Hachar building, room 110. The event is free and open to the public.

If you have any questions, you can call 956-721-5317.

Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo

King of the mountain