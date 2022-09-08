Laredo holds workshop on border water supply

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The water crisis has been affecting our border region for 20 years now. Recently, city council members voted to keep water conservation efforts in Laredo. Authorities say that’s not enough and that there are still more actions that can be taken.

The city of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo along with environmental organizations came together on Thursday, September 8, to host a workshop on the border water supply. Several ideas were presented on how the community can help during drought conditions.

The Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC) says it is focusing on a game-changing way to use our wastewater. Martin Castro, the Watershed Science Director for RGISC, said, “right now, our organization is currently looking at an innovative form of infrastructure that is going to reclaim and recycle treated wastewater in a facility that can generate electricity and reclaim water. So, we’re talking with our local government officials to see how we can implement this water for Laredo and possibly Nuevo Laredo.”

Castro says if they get the needed funding, construction for the project would take place in the next 2 to 3 years.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.