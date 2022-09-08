Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning It is Thursday warm and humid morning then it will get hot a high of 95 but feel like 102.

Heat index values for south Texas will range from100 to103.

Tonight warm and muggy with mostly clear skies .

Not much of a change for the coming days sunny skies with highs in the 90s and lows in in the mid 70s.

Have a great Thursday.

