Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning It is Thursday warm and humid morning then it will get hot a high of 95 but feel like 102.
Heat index values for south Texas will range from100 to103.
Tonight warm and muggy with mostly clear skies .
Not much of a change for the coming days sunny skies with highs in the 90s and lows in in the mid 70s.
Have a great Thursday.
