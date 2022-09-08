Shooting in Uvalde reported by police
Sep. 8, 2022
UVALDE, Tex. (KGNS) - Uvalde police are reporting an active crime scene as a shooting investigation takes place.
On their Facebook page on Thursday, September 8, they were asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park due to a shooting with injured victims.
Uvalde Police said that authorities responded around 5:30 p.m.
