Webb County budget hearing set for Monday

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says the county is going to have its first annual budget hearing for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on Monday, September 12, for a budget of more than $133 million.

One of the things they’re looking at is a decrease in the tax rate for Webb County residents. “We are at 41 cents. We’re bringing it down to 39 cents. Obviously, there are some things that we’re just going to work on and look at. We’re going to get some of our departments and line them out as well, but everything else, I think is doing very, very well. We’re very, very proud to say, more importantly, for the taxpayers to know we’re bringing down their tax rate by two pennies and we’re very proud of that.”

Webb County currently has more than 1,400 employees and manages 57 departments.

