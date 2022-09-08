Webb County housing program helps families find their forever home

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Having a house in good shape can be a challenge. Over the years, homes can easily get worn out. This situation has happened to some families in Webb County where their houses became impossible to live in. Luckily, one program has stepped in to help rebuild.

The Davilas, the Fernandez, and the Ramirez are three families from the Pueblo Nuevo colonia in Webb County. They say their houses were so damaged over the years that they could barely stand their ground. However, on Thursday, September 8, these families received new keys to their new homes.

This is part of a program called the Webb County Housing Reconstruction where people can have their houses remodeled. Webb County officials say that depending on the house condition, funds, and the agency’s availability, people can have a new mobile house.

Griselda and Javier Davila say they will finally have a new roof over their heads. Griselda said, “It was hard for us, but thank God that we have a new house. We usually couldn’t tolerate the weather and it was cold in the winter and really hot in the summer. But what got to me was the cold.”

Javier said, “I’m very happy because they helped us a lot, and I hope that they continue to help us because there are a lot of people in need. These changes will help even our grandkids and the future of our community.”

Webb County officials say this program applies to low-income families that live in an irreparable mobile house so that they can have a better quality of life.

If you would like to learn more about the housing reconstruction program, you can call 956-523-4605.

