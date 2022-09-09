Shop Local
Air Conditioning Issues Prompt Early Release of a Local High School

Air Condition Issues Force Early Release
Air Condition Issues Force Early Release(KGNS)
By Jerry Garza
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.

Parents with questions can call 956-473-5800

