Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Sunny Skies

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning warm and muggy then it will be heating up a high of 97 today.

Tonight partly cloudy, mild and muggy a low in the upper 70s .

If you are going to be outdoors don’t forget to stay hydrated drink plenty of water.

Seasonal temperatures are expected daily in the low to mid 90s and by the end of next week rain chance start to pop up.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting file (MGN)
Shooting in Uvalde reported by police
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo

Latest News

Sunny and hot.
Not much of a change
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier, 90′s During Next 7 Days
Hot with mostly sunny skies .
Guess who’s back
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
A Stretch of Sunnier, Hotter Weather Begins Thursday