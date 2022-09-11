CBP to close International Bridge #2 to Honor 9/11 Attack Victims

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection officials share a traffic alert for those crossing into Nuevo Laredo on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

On Sunday, traffic will be halted from 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at the International Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

CBP Officials will hold a 21st Anniversary remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks on the twin towers.

CBP officials are encouraging drivers to cross before 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Traffic should resume normal operations after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

