Drier, Sunnier Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system is weakening, and will become a wind shift line with similar weather on both sides of the boundary. Drier air will bring sunnier weather through Tuesday. By Thursday, a slightly deeper layer of gulf moisture will arrive, bring a slight chance of scattered showers late week and next weekend. Temperatures will be nearly steady, perhaps a degree or two cooler at night early/midweek.

