Drier, Sunnier Early Week
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system is weakening, and will become a wind shift line with similar weather on both sides of the boundary. Drier air will bring sunnier weather through Tuesday. By Thursday, a slightly deeper layer of gulf moisture will arrive, bring a slight chance of scattered showers late week and next weekend. Temperatures will be nearly steady, perhaps a degree or two cooler at night early/midweek.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.