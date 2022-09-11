Encinal Traffic Stop ends in Arrest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A traffic stop in Encinal ends with an arrest of a man and three undocumented immigrants.

This week the Encinal Police Department conducted a traffic stop off interstate 35 and Texas Highway 44.

During this traffic, stop officers said they noticed several people trying to hide.

After an investigation, the police found the driver had picked up the passengers shortly before being stopped.

The four suspects were turned over to the United States Border Patrol.

