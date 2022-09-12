Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Back here at home, a former Laredo City Council member and business man announces his mayoral candidacy.

Alfonso Poncho Casso made his announcement among family, friends and members of the community.

Between 1994 to 1998 he served in city council.

He says the boil water notices, lack of water and other city related issues are just some of the few issues that prompted him to run for office again.

Casso says he plans to eliminate property taxes for senior citizens.

“No more property taxes. It’s doable, I got a plan on how to do that. We are going to do that by eliminating the city council sludge funds they have right now. They are borrowing 8 million dollars every year. They are basically teasing the taxpayer. People have already gone through five city managers in 7 years, which shows there is a lack of stability in government”, said Casso.

Casso believes a record number of people will come out to vote.

Early voting begins Oct. 24.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.