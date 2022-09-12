Shop Local
CBP officers seize 11.9 million dollars’ worth of meth

By CNN
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEL RIO, TX (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated what is being caused the largest seizure of meth.

CBP officers say the methamphetamine is valued at 11.9 million dollars.

The discovery was made last Monday at a Del Rio port of entry after an officer referred a truck for a secondary inspection.

It was allegedly hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers.

The inspection found 320 packages with 1337 pounds of meth.

