Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A monument that aims to welcome tourist to the downtown area gets funding approved.

A few weeks ago, the people voted for the future Iturbide, “It” Street sign.

The social media campaign was organized by Laredo Main Street to come up with a new neon sign that would welcome patrons downtown.

They say the money will come from the Tirz, funds accrued by taxes.

The group says other areas in downtown will also see a facelift.

Dr. Marcela Uribe with Laredo Main Street says they have plans to improve the It Street area.

“Not only about the monument but also make it more “Walkable” the area. So, all that area will be improved”, said Dr. Uribe.

No word yet when the monument will go up.

