Gulf Moisture Will Bring Scattered Shower Chance Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Slightly drier air is mixing in from a dry airmass passing by to our north through the Mid Mississippi Valley. The exception today has been scattered showers in Zapata County. Overall, partly to mostly sunny afternoons with somewhat lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. A deeper layer of moist gulf air will move west into south Texas beginning Thursday with a chance of scattered showers. I do not see any feature as of yet to set off a widespread rain event.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

