Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is underway for the man accused of breaking into a home, shooting a man, and allegedly causing his death.
The shooting happened on May 3, 2019, at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 66-year-old man who was unresponsive.
The relative stated that a man, identified as Francisco Javier Santos, had entered the house by kicking down the door and displayed a rifle.
It’s believed Santos fired multiple shots at the victim.
Santos fled the scene but was found walking on a road.
He was charged with murder and burglary of a habitation.
Jury selection is taking place today in the 406th district court.
Judge Oscar Hale presiding.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.