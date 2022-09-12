Shop Local
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder

25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is underway for the man accused of breaking into a home, shooting a man, and allegedly causing his death.

The shooting happened on May 3, 2019, at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 66-year-old man who was unresponsive.

The relative stated that a man, identified as Francisco Javier Santos, had entered the house by kicking down the door and displayed a rifle.

It’s believed Santos fired multiple shots at the victim.

Santos fled the scene but was found walking on a road.

He was charged with murder and burglary of a habitation.

Jury selection is taking place today in the 406th district court.

Judge Oscar Hale presiding.

