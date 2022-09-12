Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

King of the Mountain: Ramos vs. Ethridge

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time for you to vote in our latest King of the Mountain Play of the Week! This time around it’s LBJ’s Rene Ramos with the desire to find the end zone against our reigning champion from Alexander as Dylan Ethridge takes an INT to the house from 95 yards out! Head over to our Facebook and Twitter pages under @KGNS Sports to cast your vote!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Band of the Week- Nixon Mustangs
Band of the Week- Mighty Nixon Mustangs
Player of the Week- United's Juan Reyes
Player of the Week- United’s Juan Reyes
Badgers Fall to Buckaroos
Badgers Come up Short against Buckaroos
Friday Football Fever Week 3
Friday Football Fever Week 3 (9/9)