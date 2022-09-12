New COVID-19 vaccines available in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While COVID-19 continues to be an issue for people across the nation, the Laredo Health Department received a series of vaccines that will offer more immunity to new variants that have surfaced in the past months.

Dozens of people go to the health department on a daily basis to receive their immunizations.

Jasmine Peralta is one of many who got the new updated COVID-19 vaccine, and she urges others to do the same.

“I think if the vaccine is available, we should all get it because it provides a little bit more safety to avoid getting sick or getting your family members sick”, said Peralta.

She says just like many in the community she lost family members to the coronavirus, but since the vaccines first rolled out, they have made a difference.

“But it’s also made a difference because there have been fewer lives lost since the vaccines”, said Peralta.

On Friday and Monday, the City of Laredo Health Department received the new updated COVID-19 vaccines.

A shipment of 2,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was received and a thousand of the Moderna vaccine.

Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain says these new vaccines are an updated formula.

“Previous COVID-19 vaccines the first ones that were developed were specific for the vaccine variants that were circulating at that time frame, but this updated COVID-19 vaccine booster does have specific targets for the BA-4, BA-5 variants of COVID vaccines of COVID-19″, said Dr. Chamberlain.

If you have already received your vaccines, health experts advise you to get the updated shots.

“For somebody who just had their booster in the last 60 days, you are asked to wait those two months. If you just recently got your fourth dose, you wait two months, get your updated vaccine, and be up to date two months later. Get your last booster two months later”, said Dr. Chamberlain.

Chamberlain says they have seen a decrease in the covid cases reported; recently, 15 to 45 individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 daily.

He says by getting the COVID-19 vaccine you can be saving lives.

People over the age of 12 can receive the new updated Pfizer vaccine and ages 18 and over can receive the new Moderna vaccines.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.