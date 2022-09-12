New program could help low-income residents with divorce proceedings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County judge is looking to have a program passed through the commissioners’ court that would allow people low on funds to be able to go through with divorce proceedings.

Judge Joe Lopez asked for $50,000 for part time lawyer fees that would allow people to get legal advice on the matter which for them would be free.

The judge assured that the funds would not be coming from taxpayers but rather the law library fund.

“The law library fund is a very healthy fund right now. It’s collected, no from taxes, but from filing fees. So, each time a lawsuit is filed, a chunk of those fees are set aside for the law library fun, and so we’re asking to be able to spend monies from there”, said Lopez.

The judge went on to say that those funds can only be used for specific purposes.

It is not a general expense fund.

One of the purposes allowed is for people who seek to represent themselves in court by providing assistance in filing paperwork and ensuring proper court procedure is followed.

