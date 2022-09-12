Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBP to close International Bridge #2 to Honor 9/11 Attack Victims
CBP to close International Bridge #2 to Honor 9/11 Attack Victims
Encinal Traffic Stop
Encinal Traffic Stop ends in Arrest
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Shooting file (MGN)
Shooting in Uvalde reported by police
Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home
Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer