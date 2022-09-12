Sunny skies but changes are coming

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning it’s the start of the week and it’s going to be a cloudy and warm morning.

Today hot and sunny with a high of 95 .

If you will be outdoors for a lengthy amount of time don’t forget to stay hydrated drink plenty of water and protect yourself from the sunny .

A weak frontal boundary caused some weak showers from Encinal to west of Webb County this morning .

Drier air will move in across South Texas leading to sunny skies and above normal temperatures for the beginning of the week .

Rain chance start to pop up by mid week with a frontal boundary stalled across South Texas and an increase of moisture.

Highs will be in the upper to low 90s this week and lows in the mid 70s.

Have a great day.

