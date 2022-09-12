Vidal M. Trevino School remembers Sept. 11th victims

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An LISD school gathered outside Monday morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American History.

In honor of the 21 anniversary of the September 11th attack, the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet school held a special Patriot Day commemoration.

Hundreds of students and staff members along with LISD Police officers and fire officials took part in the ceremony to honor the victims and first responders who perished on that day.

Local student Tabatha Calderon says it’s a day that we as Americans should never forget.

“It makes me feel like really scared that something like that was even possible in America but now technology has gone up”, said Calderon. “We’ve already been very high with security at airports and everything so now that I’m older, the anxiety has gone down but I’m glad that now nothing as tragic has happened to us but I feel very bad for the people who were lost that day, firefighters and people in the building so it’s very sad.”

The guest speaker for the event was First Sergeant Paul Torres who served as a platoon sergeant and was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.