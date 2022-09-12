Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated kidnaping.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Alexa de la Rosa.

She is five feet, three inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 2100 block of Lima Loop in Laredo.

If you have any information on De la Rosa’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

