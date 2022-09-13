Shop Local
CBP El Paso region deactivates Twitter account after political, homophobic activity

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - The Twitter account for U.S. Customs and Border Protection West Texas region which is based in El Paso has been taken down after it re-tweeted and liked a number of Tweets Saturday from former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller.

As well as from other accounts criticizing the Biden administration.

It also liked a tweet that used a homophobic slur in mentioning U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay.

Government social media accounts generally are run by agency employees in communications and community roles.

They are also used generally to promote agency programs and initiatives and usually steer clear of political statements.

CBP did not identify which employee was using the agency’s Twitter account at the time of the controversial re-tweets and likes including whether the person was based in El Paso.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus took to Twitter to condemn the re-tweets and likes.

