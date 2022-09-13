Congressman Cuellar to discuss broadband funding opportunities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a webinar on Tuesday that will focus on broadband funding opportunities.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Texas Broadband Development Office will join Cuellar at 10 a.m. to discuss different broadband funding opportunities for both cities and counties in rural and urban areas.

