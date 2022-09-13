Doctors Hospital to hold prostate cancer conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In recognition of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Doctors Hospital will hold a press conference on Wednesday to shed some light on the illness.

Doctors will discuss prevention, risk factors, early detection, and treatment of prostate cancer.

There will also be free PSA screenings available for men ages 55 to 69.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the main lobby of Doctors Hospital.

The free PSA screenings will be available in the community center from noon until 3 p.m.

