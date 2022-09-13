Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks.

This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.

