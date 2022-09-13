Inside look at inspections done by CBP at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With thousands of tractor-trailers coming in and out of the country daily, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Field of Operations gave the media another closer look at how they do their inspections on tractor-trailers.

Daily CBP reports about 14,000 trailers going in and out of the ports making them the number one inland port. When tractor-trailers cross international bridges, they must meet certain requirements to bring products into the U.S.

The World Trade Bridge has 15 commercial lanes on the bridge and 4 new lanes will open soon. These will be fast lanes for trailers that are under the Free and Secure program.

Rick Pauza with CBP says they have multiple layers of enforcement at the World Trade Bridge. “It starts when the importer sends the information electronically one hour before the shipments before they arrive. We have officers that analyze that information to determine which of the trucks we want to take a closer look at. We have officers that are in the primary lane that can refer a truck to secondary inspection,” said Pauza.

During secondary inspection, officers use an X-ray machine to see what is inside the trailer and the boxes inside. CBP has many agents working in this area to ensure what is being brought into the country is safe. CBP officials say health and safety are their priority at the World Trade Bridge.

