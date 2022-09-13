Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76

Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 76.(MGN ONLINE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Ken Starr, the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, has died. He was 76 years old.

Starr served as U.S. solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 and a U.S. circuit judge for the for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1983 to 1989. He was also the president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
A family in South Carolina says a good Samaritan returned a lost wallet.
‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden delivered remarks Tuesday during an event...
Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite sobering report