Eighth Grader of the Month
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest LULAC Council is getting ready to host an upcoming dance that will benefit local students.

LULAC 12 has been known for implementing several local initiatives that have benefited the community of Laredo.

LULAC is inviting the community to dance the night away during its upcoming scholarship benefit dance.

The event will take place Friday, September 23 at the Casa Blanca Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Two Tejano music legends, David Marez and Roberto Pulido will be the guests for the event.

Presale tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.

For more information call (956) 744-2014 or click here.

