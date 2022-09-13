Shop Local
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant

By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at a Houston restaurant shot and killed a man who police say attacked the deputy with a tire iron.

It happened late Sunday about ten minutes after the restaurant had closed.

The deputy was one of two uniformed off-duty law enforcement officers at the restaurant.

According to police, the suspect had been asked to leave earlier; when he came back, an employee alerted the officers.

When they approached the man, he charged at the deputy while holding the tire iron.

The deputy opened fire.

No customers were inside the restaurant at the time.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

For more headlines. click here.

