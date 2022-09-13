Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies are called out to a shots fired call near a subdivision on Highway 59.
The incident happened on Sunday at 7p.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Los Arcos in the Los Centenarios Subdivision.
When deputies arrived at the location, they heard sounds of bullets near homes and innocent civilians.
Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually located two men near a ranch.
Both Ismael Charles Jr, 19, and Randy Capetillo, 18, were taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Authorities recovered an AR-15 rifle along with several spent casings of ammunition.
The sheriff’s office encourages residents to report suspicious activity by calling 956-523-4408 or our Hotline at 956-415-BUST(2878).
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.