Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies are called out to a shots fired call near a subdivision on Highway 59.

The incident happened on Sunday at 7p.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Los Arcos in the Los Centenarios Subdivision.

When deputies arrived at the location, they heard sounds of bullets near homes and innocent civilians.

Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually located two men near a ranch.

Both Ismael Charles Jr, 19, and Randy Capetillo, 18, were taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities recovered an AR-15 rifle along with several spent casings of ammunition.

The sheriff’s office encourages residents to report suspicious activity by calling 956-523-4408 or our Hotline at 956-415-BUST(2878).

