Eighth Grader of the Month
Slightly More Humid Gulf Air Arrives Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass is moving away to our north and east over the Tennessee Valley. A slightly deeper layer of gulf air will edge west across south Texas beginning Thursday. Although there are no obvious weather systems that could bring a widespread rain event out of the slight increase in moisture, we will see at least a slight chance of scattered showers with daytime heating and the west advancing sea breeze each afternoon beginning with Thursday. Even with the slight chance of scattered showers, most places most of the time will simply be partly cloudy during the forecast period.

For more headlines. click here.

