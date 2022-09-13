Shop Local
Tax Assessor Collector’s Office looking to add five more positions

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The person who runs one of the busiest offices in Webb County is asking to add five more people to her department.

That was the request Patricia Barrera, the Webb County tax assessor-collector, made before commissioners’ court this week. She says the aim is to bring better service to the community and to help avoid issues with the state.

Barrera explained one of the positions they’re looking to fill. “One of them is a title clerk. The state audited us, and we flunked. Greatly. We had an enormous amount of mistakes on the title work they would do, which means when a person buys a car and comes into our office, there are simple mistakes. For example, if it’s Travis, east Travis, and you put West Travis, you’re not going to get your title,” said Barrera.

The other positions they’re looking to fill: a scanner, someone to look over all of the documents that are produced in their office. They’re also asking for a telephone operator to help deal with the thousands of calls they take per day, along with two other positions.

