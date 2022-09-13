Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After three years, the trial begins for the man accused of breaking into a ranch, shooting and causing the death of a man.

After a day of jury selection, the opening statements began in the case against Francisco Javier Santos.

Santos is accused by a relative of kicking down the door and opening fire.

The victim was identified as a 66-year-old man.

The Webb County Assistant District Attorney, Karina Rios is representing the state.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

