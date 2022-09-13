Shop Local
Trial underway for Texas woman accused of murdering expectant mother

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder.

Taylor Rene Parker pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the Oct. 2020 deaths of a 21-year-old woman and her daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb.

Prosecutors told the Bowie County jury Monday that 28-year-old Parker acted not because she wanted a baby but to keep from losing her boyfriend.

Witnesses said Parker could not conceive a child herself after undergoing a hysterectomy.

