UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district says one of its students accidentally took a BB gun to school.

On Friday Sept. 9, parents of Nye Elementary were informed that a student had left a BB gun inside his backpack, took it to school, and notified a bus driver about it in the afternoon.

According to UISD, the student had taken the BB gun by mistake.

The student informed the bus driver about the BB gun in the afternoon after the bell rang, the driver turned around and notified the district.

UISD says appropriate disciplinary actions were taken.

They say the BB gun was not shown to students and the bus driver was the only one aware of it.

They ask parents to check their child’s belongings before heading to school.

